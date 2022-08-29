SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $214,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,679,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,728,000 after purchasing an additional 126,520 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,621,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 102,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,200. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $79.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.74.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

