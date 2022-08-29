SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $344,000 Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 100.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $92.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $136.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.82.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.58%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

