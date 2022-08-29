SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$29.56.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$29.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$27.50 to C$23.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$30.50 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of TSE:SSRM opened at C$18.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 4.80. SSR Mining has a one year low of C$18.08 and a one year high of C$31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.84 billion and a PE ratio of 10.53.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

SSR Mining Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.