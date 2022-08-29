SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.95

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.95 and last traded at $14.16, with a volume of 17154 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SSRM shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.50 target price for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.22.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at SSR Mining

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

In other news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $86,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 146,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,542.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Rodney Antal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 771,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,422,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $86,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,542.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,670 shares of company stock valued at $866,852. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in SSR Mining by 7.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,323,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,609 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SSR Mining by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,902,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,132,000 after acquiring an additional 77,029 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in SSR Mining by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,096,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,759,000 after acquiring an additional 846,950 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in SSR Mining by 7.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,025,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,236,000 after acquiring an additional 269,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in SSR Mining by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,616,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,661,000 after acquiring an additional 169,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.