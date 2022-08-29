Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,716 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 26,590 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $44,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,388,000 after buying an additional 28,480 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 217,192 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $19,758,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 760,747 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $69,205,000 after purchasing an additional 24,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 99,190 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 14,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.03. The stock had a trading volume of 107,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,321,117. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $120.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

