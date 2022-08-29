Step Hero (HERO) Price Tops $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

Step Hero (HERO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 29th. One Step Hero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Hero has a total market cap of $23,599.45 and approximately $38,831.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Step Hero has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005018 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,928.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003961 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00131389 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00032530 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00086531 BTC.

Step Hero Profile

Step Hero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO.

Buying and Selling Step Hero

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

