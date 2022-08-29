Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Short Interest Update

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 863,200 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the July 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $76,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sterling Check news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,465 shares of Sterling Check stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $79,798.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,053.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,332 shares of Sterling Check stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $76,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Sterling Check by 210.7% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Sterling Check during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Sterling Check during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Sterling Check during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Sterling Check during the first quarter worth about $148,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STER stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $21.51. 92,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,489. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of -308.67. Sterling Check has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $28.99.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $205.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.64 million. Sterling Check had a positive return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sterling Check will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STER. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sterling Check from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sterling Check from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.63.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

