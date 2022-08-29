Stifel Nicolaus Raises Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $450.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTAGet Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $477.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $411.47 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $438.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.70. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.56 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 20.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,376,000 after purchasing an additional 692,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $906,392,000 after purchasing an additional 685,026 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,536,000 after purchasing an additional 495,734 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,400,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,223,000 after purchasing an additional 434,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

