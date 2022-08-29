Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Charles Schwab Call Options (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 21,644 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 106% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,508 call options.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,336,118. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.81. The company has a market capitalization of $130.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 116.4% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $472,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $2,656,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 13.3% in the second quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 7,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

