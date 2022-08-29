Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 13,356 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 67% compared to the typical volume of 8,020 put options.

Amyris Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMRS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.93. 247,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,302,140. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Amyris has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $16.31.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.53 million. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amyris will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Amyris

AMRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lowered Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amyris in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 94,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $169,259.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,999.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amyris news, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 34,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $81,677.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,972.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 94,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $169,259.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,999.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,225 shares of company stock worth $403,182 in the last three months. 33.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 92,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amyris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 142,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

Featured Stories

