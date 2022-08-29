StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 169.65% and a negative return on equity of 80.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the period. 10.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. It engages in developing crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

