StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14.
Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 169.65% and a negative return on equity of 80.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences
Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. It engages in developing crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA)
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
- Three Reasons Why Medtronic Stock can be a Recession Winner
- Rivian Rising to the Challenge
- 3 Deflation Enablers Stocks that Can Thrive in a Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.