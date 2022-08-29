StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.49. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.18% and a negative net margin of 131.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabriva Therapeutics

About Nabriva Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBRV. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 402,144 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

