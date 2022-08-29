StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RAVE Restaurant Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RAVE opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $1.80.

Institutional Trading of RAVE Restaurant Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 166.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.37% of RAVE Restaurant Group worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

