StockNews.com Begins Coverage on T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TTOO. BTIG Research lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

T2 Biosystems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTOO opened at $0.13 on Thursday. T2 Biosystems has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 318.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 236,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in T2 Biosystems by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 306,067 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 66,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.