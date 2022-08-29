StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TESS opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $48.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.08. TESSCO Technologies has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $8.32.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $112.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TESS. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 93,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in TESSCO Technologies by 30.9% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 496,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 117,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 728,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 29,364 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

