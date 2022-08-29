StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
TESSCO Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of TESS opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $48.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.08. TESSCO Technologies has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $8.32.
TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $112.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
TESSCO Technologies Company Profile
TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.
