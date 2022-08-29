StockNews.com Downgrades Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Ocwen Financial Stock Performance

NYSE OCN opened at $29.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.87. Ocwen Financial has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $41.92. The company has a current ratio of 17.97, a quick ratio of 17.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average of $26.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jacques J. Busquet acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,708.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 756,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,252,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,095,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 11.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 206,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 21,471 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 202,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 30.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 159,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 37,651 shares in the last quarter. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

