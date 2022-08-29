StockNews.com Downgrades Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.
Ocwen Financial Stock Performance
NYSE OCN opened at $29.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.87. Ocwen Financial has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $41.92. The company has a current ratio of 17.97, a quick ratio of 17.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average of $26.72.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Jacques J. Busquet acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,708.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocwen Financial
Ocwen Financial Company Profile
Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ocwen Financial (OCN)
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
- Three Reasons Why Medtronic Stock can be a Recession Winner
- Rivian Rising to the Challenge
- 3 Deflation Enablers Stocks that Can Thrive in a Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.