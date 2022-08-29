StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Astrotech Stock Down 1.0 %

ASTC stock opened at $0.48 on Thursday. Astrotech has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astrotech

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 311,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $140,279.85. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,961,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,779.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astrotech

Astrotech Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Astrotech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Astrotech Co. ( NASDAQ:ASTC Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 77,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Astrotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.

