StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.
Bio-Path Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of BPTH stock opened at $3.77 on Thursday. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $5.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.48.
Institutional Trading of Bio-Path
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path during the first quarter worth $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.
About Bio-Path
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
