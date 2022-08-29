StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Bio-Path Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of BPTH stock opened at $3.77 on Thursday. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $5.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Path

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path during the first quarter worth $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

