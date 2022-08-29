StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital stock opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.22. The company has a market capitalization of $91.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.22. First Capital has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $44.00.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.60 million for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.71%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.71%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Capital stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.28% of First Capital worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

