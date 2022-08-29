StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

PCTEL Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.48. PCTEL has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.23 million, a PE ratio of -541.46 and a beta of 0.44.

PCTEL Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,197.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PCTEL

About PCTEL

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in PCTEL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in PCTEL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PCTEL by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 487,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 25,580 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PCTEL by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 65,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 39,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in PCTEL by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. 51.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

