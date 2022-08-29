StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
PCTEL Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.48. PCTEL has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.23 million, a PE ratio of -541.46 and a beta of 0.44.
PCTEL Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,197.80%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PCTEL
About PCTEL
PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.
Recommended Stories
