StockNews.com Lowers Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

LQDT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on Liquidity Services in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Liquidity Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of Liquidity Services stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average of $16.38. Liquidity Services has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $616.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Liquidity Services news, Director George H. Ellis sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $76,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,069 shares in the company, valued at $403,862.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CTO Steven Weiskircher sold 37,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $724,294.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 66,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,927.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $76,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,862.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 123,349 shares of company stock worth $2,382,116 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Liquidity Services by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Liquidity Services by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Liquidity Services by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

