StockNews.com Lowers Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) to Sell

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.
Pan American Silver Trading Down 1.5 %
PAAS stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.65. 2,167,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,639. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.21. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $30.56.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Pan American Silver Company Profile
Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pan American Silver (PAAS)
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.