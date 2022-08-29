StockNews.com Lowers Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) to Sell

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

PAAS stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.65. 2,167,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,639. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.21. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $30.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 7.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,401,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 47.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,957,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,168,000 after buying an additional 954,800 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at $17,718,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at $8,461,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,729,000 after buying an additional 415,090 shares in the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

