StockNews.com Upgrades CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

CrossAmerica Partners Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CAPL stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.44. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $820.40 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.80.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.29 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 73.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is currently 203.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 689,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,142,000 after purchasing an additional 21,851 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 28.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after buying an additional 68,459 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 17,620 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 161,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. 23.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Featured Stories

