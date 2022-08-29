Stratos (STOS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $456,321.00

Stratos (STOS) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Stratos has a total market capitalization of $4.65 million and approximately $456,321.00 worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stratos has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stratos coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001143 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 830.2% against the dollar and now trades at $569.64 or 0.02822760 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001649 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002197 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00821878 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Stratos Coin Profile
Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,152,153 coins. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @Stratos_Network.
