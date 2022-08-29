Stream Protocol Trading 10.2% Lower This Week (STPL)

Stream Protocol (STPL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Stream Protocol has a total market capitalization of $849,223.96 and $70,653.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Stream Protocol has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004941 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,241.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004030 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00134588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00032989 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00084909 BTC.

Stream Protocol Coin Profile

Stream Protocol is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 497,752,641 coins and its circulating supply is 285,031,863 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol. Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Stream Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

