Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UNGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0484 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT stock traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$18.55. 178,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,333. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.37. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of C$16.06 and a one year high of C$24.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion and a PE ratio of 4.71.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Summit Industrial Income REIT to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.38.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

