Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 715,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,218,000 after purchasing an additional 208,865 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 1.7% in the first quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 632,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,695,000 after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 7.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,840,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 40.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 134,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 38,614 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BATS IGHG traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $70.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,198 shares. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $78.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.63 and a 200-day moving average of $70.71.

