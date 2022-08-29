Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Has $22.73 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 8.0% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned 0.18% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $22,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,495. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $90.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.70.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

