Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Has $386,000 Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. cut its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRE traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.26. 18,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,481,118. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.39. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $66.22.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.80 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 85.63% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DRE shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

In other news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 4,431 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $275,563.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,753.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 4,431 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $275,563.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,753.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $176,036.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,598.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,138 shares of company stock worth $9,149,800 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

