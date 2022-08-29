Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Has $597,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 186.1% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 192,250 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc increased its holdings in Mastercard by 18.6% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Mastercard by 23.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 380,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,804,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 11.6% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $329.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,763. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $337.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $318.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

