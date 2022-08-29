Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.7% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 282.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.77. The company had a trading volume of 951,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,579,795. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.92. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

