Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in CSX by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 851,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,899,000 after acquiring an additional 70,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in CSX by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 71,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Insider Transactions at CSX

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CSX to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.52.

CSX stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.76. The company had a trading volume of 197,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,940,556. The firm has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.