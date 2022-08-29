Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Purchases 5,050 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned about 0.06% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 894.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $582,000.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.85. 82,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,265. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average of $28.80.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.