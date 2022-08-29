Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,806 Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,806 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZEN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. William Blair cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Zendesk from $128.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.69.

Shares of ZEN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.54. 66,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890,019. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 0.99. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.16 and a 52-week high of $136.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $407.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.68 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 42.82% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,535,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,535,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total value of $62,137.59. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,213,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,743 shares of company stock valued at $13,115,598. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

