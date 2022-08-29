Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 631.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.69. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,694. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.03. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $49.97 and a 1 year high of $57.41.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

