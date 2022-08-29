Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Trims Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lowered its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REGN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $619.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $696.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total value of $646,536.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,545,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.91, for a total transaction of $9,313,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,343.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,545,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,435 shares of company stock worth $31,663,304 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $593.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,699. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $604.15 and a 200-day moving average of $636.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $27.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Articles

