Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 14,903 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 831,696 shares.The stock last traded at $45.01 and had previously closed at $45.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLF. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.72.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Sun Life Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.539 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.