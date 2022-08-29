SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Down 9.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MLTX opened at $8.39 on Thursday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $152,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.