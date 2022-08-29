Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Receives $104.57 Average PT from Analysts

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.57.

Several research analysts have commented on SVNLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 104 to SEK 115 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to SEK 86 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

OTCMKTS:SVNLY opened at $4.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $13.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.63.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SVNLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

