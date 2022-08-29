Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Sylogist Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SYZ traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,312. The firm has a market cap of C$167.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.55. Sylogist has a 1-year low of C$6.12 and a 1-year high of C$13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYZ. Cormark upped their target price on Sylogist from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Acumen Capital dropped their target price on Sylogist from C$17.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

