Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $5.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $349.12. 9,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,316. The firm has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $339.52 and a 200 day moving average of $316.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SNPS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $12,854,903.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,409,108.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $12,854,903.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,409,108.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total transaction of $5,647,202.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,223,171.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,645 shares of company stock worth $23,176,478 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

