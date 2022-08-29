Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 801,500 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the July 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 532,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taboola.com by 22.4% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 615,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 112,686 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at about $394,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at about $407,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 413,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TBLA shares. Susquehanna lowered Taboola.com from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Taboola.com from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.64.

Taboola.com Trading Up 0.4 %

About Taboola.com

TBLA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.67. 550,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,103. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $624.87 million, a PE ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.16. Taboola.com has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $10.27.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

