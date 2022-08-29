Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the July 31st total of 33,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 98,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TWND stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,522. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93. Tailwind Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the consumer internet, digital media, and marketing technology sectors.

