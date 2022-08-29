Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 191,684 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,369 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Target were worth $40,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,917,023. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett decreased their price target on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.42.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

