Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the July 31st total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Target Global Acquisition I Stock Performance

NASDAQ TGAA traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,387. Target Global Acquisition I has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $10.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Global Acquisition I

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 0.7% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 302,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 10.5% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 883,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,758,000 after buying an additional 83,739 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 1,614.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 924,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after buying an additional 870,393 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the second quarter worth $777,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the second quarter worth $547,000. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target Global Acquisition I

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

