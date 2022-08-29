Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Teleflex makes up about 1.5% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in Teleflex by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,058,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $347,838,000 after purchasing an additional 550,512 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $184,687,000 after purchasing an additional 269,579 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,352,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,595,212,000 after purchasing an additional 78,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 192,859 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after acquiring an additional 75,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TFX. TheStreet cut shares of Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $300.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.09.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Teleflex stock traded down $2.28 on Monday, reaching $221.86. 3,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,616. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $223.07 and a twelve month high of $405.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.81.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $704.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 12.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Teleflex

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.