Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.87

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.87 and last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TVFCF shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme from €9.80 ($10.00) to €7.20 ($7.35) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut shares of Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.03.
Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme Company Profile
Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme engages in the broadcasting, studios and entertainment, and digital businesses in France and internationally. The company offers DTT channels, including TMC, TFX, and TF1 Séries Films; Theme channels, such as TV Breizh, Ushuaïa TV, and Histoire TV; e-TF1; websites; and advertising services, as well as TF1, which covers sports, French drama, news, entertainment, sports, and movies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (TVFCF)
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.