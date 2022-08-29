Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 326,051 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 18,936,979 shares.The stock last traded at $4.02 and had previously closed at $4.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tellurian in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lowered Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tellurian by 101.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Tellurian by 132.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tellurian by 265.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,419,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

