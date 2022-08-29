Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 326,051 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 18,936,979 shares.The stock last traded at $4.02 and had previously closed at $4.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tellurian in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lowered Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Tellurian Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tellurian
Tellurian Company Profile
Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tellurian (TELL)
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.