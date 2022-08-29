Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Shares Gap Up to $27.89

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.89, but opened at $28.56. Tenaris shares last traded at $28.77, with a volume of 19,120 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.70 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tenaris from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tenaris from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.64.

Tenaris Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.66.

Institutional Trading of Tenaris

Tenaris Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 8.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

Further Reading

