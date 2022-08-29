TenUp (TUP) Market Capitalization Hits $1.66 Million

TenUp (TUP) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. In the last week, TenUp has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. TenUp has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $101,138.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenUp coin can now be bought for about $0.0527 or 0.00000265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003585 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00154104 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00009356 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000128 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000199 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC.
TenUp Profile
TUP is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 191,999,985 coins and its circulating supply is 31,524,012 coins. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TenUp’s official website is www.tenup.io.
Buying and Selling TenUp
